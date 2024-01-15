Ukraine's top diplomat warns 'time running out' for US to deliver aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Jan. 15. told ABC news that 'time is running out' for U.S. lawmakers to reach a deal on military aid for Ukraine.

Many House Republicans continue to oppose an additional $60 billion in security assistance for Kyiv's war effort for fiscal year 2024. House Speaker Mike Johnson insists any sort of deal must include comprehensive border reform tackling the crisis at the U.S. southern border, something the Democrats say is non-negotiable.

"Whatever the price of supporting Ukraine is now, the price of fixing the mess in the world if Ukraine loses will be much, much higher," Kuleba said. "If the West is not able to stop Russia in Ukraine, who else is it able to stop in other parts of the world?"

Russian forces have stepped up operations aimed at advancing on territory in eastern Ukraine around the embattled city of Avdiivka.

ABC News reported that some Ukrainian soldiers say Russia's superior firepower and UAVs are proving challenging on the battlefield.