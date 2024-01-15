Skip to content
Ukraine's top diplomat warns 'time running out' for US to deliver aid

by Lance Luo January 16, 2024 1:45 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wait to make a statement to media ahead of their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on Sept. 6, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Jan. 15. told ABC news that 'time is running out' for U.S. lawmakers to reach a deal on military aid for Ukraine.

Many House Republicans continue to oppose an additional $60 billion in security assistance for Kyiv's war effort for fiscal year 2024. House Speaker Mike Johnson insists any sort of deal must include comprehensive border reform tackling the crisis at the U.S. southern border, something the Democrats say is non-negotiable.

"Whatever the price of supporting Ukraine is now, the price of fixing the mess in the world if Ukraine loses will be much, much higher," Kuleba said. "If the West is not able to stop Russia in Ukraine, who else is it able to stop in other parts of the world?"

Russian forces have stepped up operations aimed at advancing on territory in eastern Ukraine around the embattled city of Avdiivka.

ABC News reported that some Ukrainian soldiers say Russia's superior firepower and UAVs are proving challenging on the battlefield.

Author: Lance Luo
News Feed

12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
