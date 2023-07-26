Russian drones attack Kharkiv Oblast, damage industrial facilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with Iranian-made drones on July 25, Pervomaisk Mayor Mykola Baksheiev reported on Telegram.

Industrial facilities were damaged as a result of the attack. Firefighters were also dispatched to the scene after a large fire erupted.

Further information about the scale of the damage or the number of casualties is not yet available.

Russia began launching drone attacks against Ukraine in September 2022. Since then, Russia has continuously depleted Ukrainian air defense systems. U.S. officials recently discovered Russian plans to build a drone-manufacturing facility inside with country.

Kharkiv Oblast is situated in northeastern Ukraine. Apart from suffering from regular artillery and mortar shelling due to the geographical proximity to Russia, it also faces missile and drone strike on a daily basis.