Series of explosions heard in Kyiv

by Sonya Bandouil September 2, 2024 6:05 AM 1 min read
Kyiv is filled with smoke after Russia attacked the capital with missiles and drones on Dec. 29, 2023. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Editor's note: this is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Several waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly after the air alert sounded at around 5:30 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists reported on Sept. 2.

Air defense has been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that emergency services were called to the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information from Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, non-residential buildings were damaged.

There have been no casualties reported.

Russia’s attack on Sumy injures 13, including 4 children
Russia launched a missile attack on a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy on Sept. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
