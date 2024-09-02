Series of explosions heard in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Several waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv shortly after the air alert sounded at around 5:30 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists reported on Sept. 2.

Air defense has been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that emergency services were called to the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information from Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, non-residential buildings were damaged.

There have been no casualties reported.