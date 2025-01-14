Seoul to consult with Kyiv on transfer of captured North Korean soldiers, Yonhap reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Seoul plans to hold consultations with Kyiv regarding the transfer of captured North Korean soldiers if they request defection, Yonhap reported on Jan. 14, citing South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

"Since North Korean soldiers are our citizens under the constitution, our government plans to have talks with Ukraine if they ask to defect to South Korea," Lee said.

The South Korean constitution defines the entire Korean peninsula as its territory and considers all residents as citizens. However, neither of the captured soldiers has expressed a willingness to be transferred to South Korea, Lee added.

Seoul remains in contact with Kyiv on matters related to the captured North Korean soldiers.

North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces against a Ukrainian incursion launched on Aug. 6. Ukrainian troops continue to operate in the region, leveraging their positions for potential future negotiations.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) estimates that North Korean casualties have reached 300 killed and 2,700 wounded, attributing the losses to inadequate training and ineffective counter-drone tactics.

The NIS also reported that some North Korean soldiers have been forced to commit suicide to avoid capture by Ukrainian forces. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby echoed these claims on Dec. 27, adding that captured North Korean troops fear severe retaliation against their families if they surrender.