paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peacekeepers, NATO
Edit post

'Uncontrolled escalation' — Russia opposes NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova January 24, 2025 11:13 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deploying a NATO peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia could lead to "uncontrolled escalation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on Jan. 23 during a press briefing.

The statement comes amid discussions about a possible deployment of European soldiers to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire deal.

Zakharova also mentioned recent statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that their countries could provide troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

"The intervention of NATO troops in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable for Russia, it will turn into uncontrolled escalation," she said.

Zelensky has been in contact with several European leaders about the prospects of the peacekeeping mission, an initiative that French President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded.

Pistorius said earlier that Germany, as NATO's largest member in Europe, "will have a role to play" in keeping peace in Ukraine, while Starmer said that the U.K. had discussed the idea of a peacekeeping mission with other allies and that it will play a "full part" in peacekeeping efforts.

The idea has also found support from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called upon Europe to take up greater responsibility for Ukraine’s security and pledged to bring a swift end to the war.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Ukraine’s European partners can’t afford to watch and wait for Washington’s next move
Just days out from the return of Donald Trump to the White House, the future of Russia’s war against Ukraine is dominated by a great unknown: whether the incoming president will manage to push Moscow to stop its advance on the battlefield, or whether he will disengage and perhaps
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.