'Uncontrolled escalation' — Russia opposes NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine

Deploying a NATO peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia could lead to "uncontrolled escalation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on Jan. 23 during a press briefing.

The statement comes amid discussions about a possible deployment of European soldiers to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire deal.

Zakharova also mentioned recent statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that their countries could provide troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

"The intervention of NATO troops in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable for Russia, it will turn into uncontrolled escalation," she said.

Zelensky has been in contact with several European leaders about the prospects of the peacekeeping mission, an initiative that French President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded.

Pistorius said earlier that Germany, as NATO's largest member in Europe, "will have a role to play" in keeping peace in Ukraine, while Starmer said that the U.K. had discussed the idea of a peacekeeping mission with other allies and that it will play a "full part" in peacekeeping efforts.

The idea has also found support from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called upon Europe to take up greater responsibility for Ukraine’s security and pledged to bring a swift end to the war.