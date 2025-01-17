UK to play 'full part' in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, Starmer says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom will play its "full part" in supporting efforts to maintain an enduring peace in Ukraine, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Sky News on Jan. 16.

Starmer's remarks followed his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, where the leaders signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the U.K.

When asked if the U.K. was prepared to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire, Starmer said he had discussed the matter with Zelensky during his visit.

"I've been discussing this with a number of allies ... including President Zelensky here today," Starmer said in an interview with Sky News.

"But we will play our full part. We have always been one of the leading countries in relation to the defense of Ukraine, so you can read into that that we will be playing our full part."

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10 that Starmer was expected to discuss the possible peacekeeping mission with Zelensky during his visit.

Starmer said he did not want to "get ahead of ourselves" in terms of specific plans but said the U.K. was committed to taking a leading role in ensuring a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine ... If Russia succeeds in its aggression, it will impact us for a very long time," he said.

London and Paris have already begun discussing the possibility of deploying French and U.K. troops to monitor a ceasefire along the front line in Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported in December. Starmer on Jan. 16 confirmed that he and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the issue.

The idea of deploying a peacekeeping force on the ground in Ukraine has gained traction in recent months as European nations prepare to play a greater role in Kyiv's defense once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump reportedly supports the idea and told Zelensky and Macron during their trilateral meeting on Dec. 7 that he wants European troops to monitor a future ceasefire.

Ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Starmer, the president spoke with Macron on Jan. 14 regarding "practical steps" for implementing such a plan.