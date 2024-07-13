Skip to content
News Feed, Dmytro Kuleba, NATO, Ukraine, War, NATO summit
Ukraine can't wait another 75 years to celebrate NATO accession, FM Kuleba says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 13, 2024 12:48 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the press conference on May 21, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine should become a NATO member sooner rather than later to ensure security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN on July 12.

The three-day NATO summit in Washington ended with the launch of the Ukraine Compact, a security framework signed by 32 allies. In addition, the countries affirmed Kyiv's "irreversible" path toward membership, though Ukraine did not receive any definitive news about its future accession.

"We will be entirely happy only when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO and the promise of this will be fulfilled. We heard very reassuring messages over the last days at all levels that the path of membership is irreversible, that Ukraine will be in NATO," Kuleba said.

"But we cannot wait another 75 years to celebrate Ukraine's accession."

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine was a key focus of the Alliance's 75th-anniversary summit. Multiple countries announcing aid packages and security agreements.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine is confident that allies' commitments will be implemented, but the timeline remains the main issue.

"We ask all our partners to rush with delivery of what they have promised because we need it here and now to protect our cities when it comes to our air defense, energy infrastructure. Also, (to) arm our soldier with sufficient capabilities to hold the lines and destroy Russian invaders," the minister added.

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he hopes that Ukraine will join the alliance within the next 10 years.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, said that Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia's full-scale war ends, echoing Stoltenberg.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

