Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Olaf Scholz, Nord Stream 2, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Scholz warns Moscow of 'wide-reaching' consequences, stays silent on Nord Stream 2

by Asami Terajima February 14, 2022 11:33 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky greets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv on Feb. 14. (president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russia was wielding its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as “a geopolitical weapon” to threaten energy security in Europe.

He added that German relations with the controversial gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine have been a growing irritant for both Washington and Kyiv.

"Germany and Ukraine shared disagreements over security threats from Nord Stream 2," said Zelensky at a joint press conference following his talks with Scholz in Kyiv on Feb. 14.

Scholz remained vague on possible sanctions against Nord Stream 2, instead focusing on the Minsk agreements, saying that Zelensky agreed to present a plan to introduce "special status" for Donbas, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Ukraine has previously denied granting special status to Donbas, saying that all Ukrainian regions will have more powers with the ongoing decentralization reform set, to give local communities more economic and local capacity.

The new German chancellor’s first meeting with Zelensky came amid mounting tensions over a possible further Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has massed around 140,000 troops around Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Ukrainian officials have voiced their concern over Berlin's light response to Kremlin's ongoing military build-up.

Germany has been facing criticism in Ukraine and abroad for refusing to supply defensive weapons to Kyiv and taking a more explicit line on sanctions against Russia. The country has also been under fire for supporting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which many see as yet another political tool in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zeloensky holds a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv on Feb. 14. (president.gov.ua)

Contrary, Scholz said that no one should doubt Berlin’s determination and commitment to punish Russia should it choose to further invade Ukraine. “We will act then and there will be very far-reaching measures that will have a significant impact on Russia’s economic development,” Scholz said.

Scholz underscored that Germany has been Ukraine's largest financial donor over the past eight years and will continue to provide assistance. In addition to the $2 billion already invested in Ukraine, the chancellor announced a new loan of $170 million for Ukraine to become more resilient to what he called “foreign influences.”

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is not negotiable,” Scholz said. “We expect Russia to take clear steps to resolve the situation."

As expected, Scholz refrained from disclosing more details about the sanctions that Germany would impose or whether Nord Stream 2 would be blocked should Russia ramp up military aggression towards Ukraine. He said Berlin is still coordinating a package of sanctions with its Western allies.

Berlin remains Kremlin-owned Gazprom’s largest foreign customer, importing more than 55 percent of its gas from Russia.

Scholtz will travel to Moscow next where he will meet Putin on Feb. 15. If Washington’s fears of an imminent attack are well-founded, Scholz could be the last Western leader to get the chance, in person, to persuade Putin against launching a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Scholz reiterated that Germany and its allies were ready for serious dialogue with Russia, though he added that it would also be very important to have direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, something that Zelensky has been ready to undertake.

Meanwhile, over 20 embassies have urged their citizens to immediately leave the country following the White House’s new warnings that Russia could mount a major military assault on Ukraine “at any moment.”

Despite that, Kyiv remains open for top-level diplomatic visits, with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio set to visit Kyiv on Feb. 15, while U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected in Ukraine on Feb. 17.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.