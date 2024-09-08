The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Scholz urges speedier efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova September 9, 2024 2:58 AM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a news conference following a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on April 18, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the urgency of resolving Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that he and President Volodymyr Zelensky agree on the need to include Russia in future peace negotiations.

As Russia's war stretches into its third year, Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference to present a peace plan based on Zelensky's peace formula and international input.

"There will certainly be a further peace conference, and the president and I agree that it must be one with Russia present," Scholz said during an interview with Germany's ZDF public television.

Scholz also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to end the war: "I believe that now is the moment when we must discuss how we get out of this war situation faster than the current impression is."

This push for diplomatic engagement comes as Scholz faces growing political challenges at home, with recent state elections showing gains for populist parties that oppose military support for Ukraine, adding pressure on his coalition government.

Speaking a day ahead of Ukraine's global peace summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022.

Kyiv rejected this demand and Zelensky continues to advocate for his 10-point peace plan, which calls for the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and accountability for war crimes.

Author: Olena Goncharova
