Scholz pledges new Iran sanctions for drone supplies to Russia, crackdown on protests

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on the sanctions against Iran for its crackdown on protests and supplies of kamikaze drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

European Union foreign ministers are expected to meet on Nov. 14, Scholz said.

Since September, Russia has launched waves of mass attacks using Iranian-made kamikaze drones in strikes that killed civilians and destroyed energy facilities across Ukraine.

On Nov. 11, in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz condemned the ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine by the Russian forces, according to the German government.

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think-tank, said on Nov. 6 that Iran is likely using Russia’s dependence on Shahed-136 kamikaze drone supplies “to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program.”

According to Sky News, a Russian military plane covertly delivered 140 million euros in cash and captured a British NLAW anti-tank missile, a U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile, and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile to Iran on Aug. 20. In return, Iran sent Russia over 160 drones, including 100 Shahed-136, Sky News reported, citing an unnamed source from security services. At least five Russian jets have delivered drones from Iran since Aug. 20 as part of the deal, according to the report.

