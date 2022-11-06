ISW: Iran exploits Russia's dependence on kamikaze drone supplies
November 6, 2022 6:35 am
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that Iran is likely already using Russia’s dependence on the supply of kamikaze drones “to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program.”
“The nuclear assistance requests and the recognition of the drone shipments are both indicators that Iranian officials may intend to more clearly establish an explicit bilateral security relationship with Russia in which they are more equal partners,” the ISW reports.
