Scholz: Germany to provide Ukraine with over $19 billion in weapons over 5 years

In a July 14 press conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany expects to provide Ukraine with $19 billion, or 17 billion euros, in arms deliveries until 2027.

Scholz said the calculations begin from 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and track projected spending until the year 2027.

He clarified that the $19 billion estimate only accounts for weapons donated or financed by Germany, and does not include other forms of aid to Ukraine.

Germany's most recent aid package, announced on July 12, included six additional Gepard anti-air guns, a number of military vehicles, and over 20,000 rounds of munitions. At the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11, Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius put forth a $770 million support package that included two new Patriot missile systems and 24 Leopard tanks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for Germany to send additional weapons, including fighter jets and long-range Taurus cruise missiles, that Scholz has not yet agreed to provide.