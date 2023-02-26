Scholz criticizes China's proposed peace plan for war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized China's proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, noting that the plan does not explicitly include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, German news outlet Welt reported.

"From my perspective, there is no recognizable line that says: Russian troops must also withdraw," Scholz said of the plan during a visit to India on Feb. 25.

Scholz also mentioned that the condemnation of the increased risk of nuclear weapons included in the plan was "remarkably correct." However, he also said that there can be no "dictated peace Russian-style."

China’s Foreign Ministry on Feb. 24 released a 12-point statement that detailed Beijing’s stance on achieving a “political settlement” to resolve Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming months as part of a push for multilateral peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 21, citing people familiar with the matter. Beijing reportedly claimed it wants to play an active role in ending the war against Ukraine.

