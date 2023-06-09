Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU: In intercepted phone call, Russian soldier confirms Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam

by Dinara Khalilova June 9, 2023 1:21 PM 2 min read
Flooding in Kherson Oblast on June 6, 2023 after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka d (Photo by Valentyna Gurova/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an intercepted phone call published by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), an alleged Russian serviceman said a Russian sabotage group had destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast.

"They (the Ukrainian military) didn't strike it. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to scare people with this dam," said the man identified by the SBU as a Russian soldier. "It didn't go according to plan, and (they did) more than they planned for."

The man also told his interlocutor that the dam destruction had resulted in "thousands" of animals having died at a "safari park" downstream.

The dam of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River was destroyed on June 6, causing a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Southern Command, the dam was blown up by Russian forces.

Moscow-installed illegal government in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast blamed the destruction on Ukraine's alleged shelling. However, the claim was quickly refuted by Kyiv, reminding that Russian troops had planted explosives at the dam already last year, according to the data obtained by Ukraine's intelligence. Ukrainian officials repeatedly said that such a strengthened structure as the Kakhovka plan't dam was impossible to destroy by outside attacks.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized international media for echoing Russian narratives about the Kakhovka dam explosion, saying it "puts facts and propaganda on equal footing."

Mass flooding caused by the dam breach may complicate the Ukrainian military's expected counteroffensive in the country's south.

Russian troops occupied the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the first days of the full-scale invasion and have controlled it since then.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
