Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: President of Motor Sich cooperated with, paid taxes to Russian proxies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 1:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Feb. 1 that Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, president of Ukrainian aviation engine giant Motor Sich, financed Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast even after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, by paying taxes and fees as well as by cooperating with a company that was supplying aircraft components to Russian military-industrial enterprises.

The SBU found that in the course of their relationship, the Russian proxies received more than 290 million Russian rubles ($4 million) in the form of taxes placed on the sale of aircraft products.

According to the investigation, the money received from taxes was used by Russian military to finance offensive operations on the eastern front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found over two dozen medals and honorary awards presented to Bohuslaiev by Russian state and political institutions, including a 2004 decree from Vladimir Putin awarding him Russia's Order of Friendship.

Arrested in October 2022, Bohuslaiev remains in custody under suspicion of facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization under article 258-3 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Previously, it was reported that Bohuslaiev holds Russian citizenship and owns property in Russia.

SBU detains Motor Sich head suspected of supplying military equipment to Russia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.