SBU seizes land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has seized two plots of land in Lviv Oblast illegally owned by Oksana Marchenko, pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk's wife, the law enforcement agency reported on April 5.

The land plots are located in one of the most prestigious areas of Lviv Oblast, and Marchenko had started to build a hotel complex there, according to the SBU.

The total value of the property is Hr 17.5 million ($479,000).

Marchenko obtained the land through illegal real estate acquisitions, and the former head of the district department of land resources has been informed by the SBU of being suspected of illegal activities.

The law enforcement agency has previously seized other properties belonging to Marchenko.

On Feb. 7, the SBU reported that it had “liquidated a large-scale scheme of underground financing” of the Russian National Guard and Interior Ministry in occupied Crimea from the companies linked to Marchenko.

On Feb. 23, property and assets belonging to Marchenko valued at Hr 5.6 billion ($153 million) were seized by the SBU.

Marchenko's husband, Medvedchuk, was a co-leader of Opposition Platform — For Life, a pro-Kremlin party that was banned in March 2022. The Ukrainian parliament stripped Medvedchuk of his mandate in January 2023.

Medvedchuk was charged with high treason and placed under house arrest in 2021. He fled the house arrest after Russia had launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was re-arrested in April.

In September, he was handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.