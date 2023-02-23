Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Security Service: More property belonging to Medvedchuk's wife seized

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 4:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Feb. 23 that property and assets belonging to Oksana Marchenko, the wife of disgraced pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk, were seized. The total value of the assets is Hr 5.6 billion ($152 million).

This includes 14% of shares in two regional energy companies and more than 4% in a third which Marchenko owned through five offshore companies. Marchenko's assets in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises were also seized.

Furthermore, two plots of land, four residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea, and 10 cars belonging to the defendant were formally seized.

The case of Marchenko, whose husband Viktor Medvedchuk was charged with treason and later handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September 2022, is part of a greater issue with restricting Russian financial influence over Ukraine.

On Feb. 7, the SBU announced that they had dismantled a vast underground financing scheme worth over $1.3 million that involved companies linked to Marchenko. The scheme involved financing the Russian National Guard and Interior Ministry in occupied Crimea.

On Feb. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a draft law to parliament on Feb. 22, which is set to approve the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions on all Russian financial institutions.

The sanctions consist of 10 points, including the suspension of the movement of assets belonging to Russian financial institutions, a ban on establishing business relations and correspondence, and a prohibition on entering into agreements and making investments in favor of such institutions.

Zelensky submits resolution to impose sanctions on all Russian financial institutions
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.