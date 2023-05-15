Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: Firtash, top associates accused of embezzling millions of hryvnias worth of state gas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023 3:34 PM 1 min read
Dmytro Firtash poses for a photograph inside the Group DF offices following a Bloomberg Television interview in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, March 14, 2016. (Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash and some of his top business associates have been informed that they are suspected of embezzling millions worth of state gas, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on May 15.

According to the SBU, among those implicated are the management of the Regional Gas Company, which oversees 20 city and regional gas companies that comprise 70% of gas distribution networks in Ukraine.

In 2021, the alleged illegal activities of Firtash and his associates caused over Hr 4.2 billion ($113 million) in losses for Ukraine, the SBU wrote. The total damages between 2016 and 2022 may amount to over Hr 18 billion ($487 million).

On March 17, the SBU and the Financial Investigation Service searched 16 offices of the Regional Gas Company, which is reportedly controlled by tycoon Dmytro Firtash.

According to both agencies, the searches were related to a criminal scheme regarding the manipulation of gas distribution prices that caused Hr 3.5 billion ($94 million) in losses to the state.

Firtash has lived in Austria since 2014, and has been fighting extradition attempts from the U.S. since 2014, where he is charged with corruption. He lost his most recent appeal in March 2022 and his lawyers continue to attempt to delay the process.

Allan Pagh Kristensen: Fight against corruption requires more than anti-corruption institutions
‘One expert described anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine as an isolated island in a hostile sea. I believe this is an appropriate illustration.’
Kyiv IndependentAllan Pagh Kristensen
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.