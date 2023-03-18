Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU forces destroy 10 Russian tanks in Donetsk Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2023 1:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on March 18 that its special forces, "White Wolves," had destroyed 10 Russian tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the direction of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

"Thus, 11 targets were destroyed overnight," the SBU said. "We continue to work until complete victory."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported earlier in the day that 880 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine on March 17, bringing the total number of casualties to 164,200. According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,511 tanks since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Also on March 17, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia had used all its forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, in an effort to surround the city completely.

According to Syrskyi, fierce fighting is ongoing in Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, and Spirne in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. However, Bakhmut remains the "epicenter" of the war.

Fighting is going on to the north, east, and south of Bakhmut, Syrskyi said. Russia's troops are suffering heavy casualties and, in some cases, retreating without making any significant gains.

