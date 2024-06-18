Skip to content
Satellite images show Russian oil refinery ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike

by Chris York June 18, 2024 10:51 PM 2 min read
A fire in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on June 18, 2024, after a reported Ukrainian drone strike against oil depots. (open sources/Telegram)
Satellite images obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes show the blaze that resulted from a Ukrainian drone strike on oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

One of the images shows a large fire still burning hours after the attack which was carried out by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent earlier on June 18.

According to Schemes, the depot in the city of Azov is run by "Azovproduct" and can store up to 30,000 tons of oil products.

There are no further details of the damage caused at this time.

"The SBU will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

According to local Telegram channels, residents reported hearing explosions, and footage of the fire was shared on social media.

The source said that the blasts could be heard near the town's railway station and near the port where the oil depots are located.

Overall, the SBU carried out 20 successful attacks against Russian oil industry facilities in various regions, the source said.

Other previous strikes have been linked to Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) or the Armed Forces.

Russian troops beheaded Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv claims
In a post on social media, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said his office has received information that Russian commanders had given orders “not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty - by beheading.”
2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.