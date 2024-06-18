Satellite images show Russian oil refinery ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite images obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes show the blaze that resulted from a Ukrainian drone strike on oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

One of the images shows a large fire still burning hours after the attack which was carried out by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent earlier on June 18.

According to Schemes, the depot in the city of Azov is run by "Azovproduct" and can store up to 30,000 tons of oil products.

There are no further details of the damage caused at this time.

Супутникові знімки @planet, які отримали журналісти «Схем» @KOvsianyi, демонструють наслідки атаки українських безпілотників на нафтобазу у місті Азов Ростовської області, що сталася в ніч на 18 червня. pic.twitter.com/UYgIxy03Wv — Схеми (@cxemu) June 18, 2024

"The SBU will continue to implement 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources for waging war against Ukraine," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

According to local Telegram channels, residents reported hearing explosions, and footage of the fire was shared on social media.

The source said that the blasts could be heard near the town's railway station and near the port where the oil depots are located.

Overall, the SBU carried out 20 successful attacks against Russian oil industry facilities in various regions, the source said.

Other previous strikes have been linked to Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) or the Armed Forces.