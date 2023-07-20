Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU detains railway employee in Dnipro over spying for Russia

by Martin Fornusek July 20, 2023 3:01 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detains a Ukrzaliznytsia employee over spying for Russia in Dnipro, July 20, 2023. (Source: Security Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 20 that it detained an employee of the state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia for helping Russia to plan air strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The suspect, detained in the city of Dnipro, was gathering information on security and military objects and passing it to a Russian handler, the SBU informed.

This was part of a Russian plan to target strategically important transport routes by air attack, the Security Service clarified.

The SBU assured that it thwarted the plan by exposing and detaining the alleged spy.

According to the report, the Ukrzaliznytsia employee was recruited to collaborate with Russia at the beginning of 2023. She was then traveling around the city on public transport and took photographs of strategic objects, the SBU said.

The Security Service informed that during the search of the suspect's residence, a mobile phone was found, used for communication with the Russian handler.

The alleged spy faces up to eight years in prison.

Dnipro is Ukraine's fourth largest city with almost 1 million residents. It has become an important logistical hub for humanitarian aid and for supplying defense efforts. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks by drones, missiles, and artillery.

On May 26, a Russian missile strike targeted a clinic in Dnipro, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

Author: Martin Fornusek
