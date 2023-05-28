Death toll rises in Russian strike on Dnipro clinic after more body fragments identified

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the May 26 Russian missile attack on Dnipro rose from two to four people, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 28.

Authorities identified fragments of the bodies found on the site, proving they belonged to the three people who had been recorded missing.

The killed were doctors and employees of a clinic hit in the attack, and the neighboring veterinary clinic. They were in their 50s and 60s.

Lysak initially reported on May 26 that two people were killed, a 69-year-old man who was passing by in the area and a man working in the veterinary clinic.

The regional police told the Kyiv Independent on May 28 that initially two bodies and more body fragments were found on the site. One of the bodies was fully burned and couldn't be immediately identified.

After the identification of the burned body and fragments was finished, authorities concluded that four people were killed in the attack.

Additionally, over 30 people, including two children, were injured in the strike, according to earlier reports.

The eastern city of Dnipro is the main hub for treating injured Ukrainian troops brought from the eastern front. The clinic that was hit, however, appears to be a small general practice public clinic with a psyachtric ward.

The deadliest attack on Dnipro so far occurred on Jan. 14 when a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile struck an apartment complex on a Saturday afternoon. The local authorities said 46 people, including six children, were killed in the attack.



