Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Death toll rises in Russian strike on Dnipro clinic after more body fragments identified

by Alexander Khrebet May 28, 2023 11:43 AM 1 min read
A clinic on fire following a Russian missile strike in Dnipro on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the May 26 Russian missile attack on Dnipro rose from two to four people, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 28.

Authorities identified fragments of the bodies found on the site, proving they belonged to the three people who had been recorded missing.

The killed were doctors and employees of a clinic hit in the attack, and the neighboring veterinary clinic. They were in their 50s and 60s.

Lysak initially reported on May 26 that two people were killed, a 69-year-old man who was passing by in the area and a man working in the veterinary clinic.

The regional police told the Kyiv Independent on May 28 that initially two bodies and more body fragments were found on the site. One of the bodies was fully burned and couldn't be immediately identified.

After the identification of the burned body and fragments was finished, authorities concluded that four people were killed in the attack.

Additionally, over 30 people, including two children, were injured in the strike, according to earlier reports.

The eastern city of Dnipro is the main hub for treating injured Ukrainian troops brought from the eastern front. The clinic that was hit, however, appears to be a small general practice public clinic with a psyachtric ward.

The deadliest attack on Dnipro so far occurred on Jan. 14 when a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile struck an apartment complex on a Saturday afternoon. The local authorities said 46 people, including six children, were killed in the attack.

Read also: Russia’s Kinzhal missile is not hypersonic. Nor is it invincible

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.