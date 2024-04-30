Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Security Service of Ukraine, Disinformation, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

SBU detains Kyiv residents suspected of spreading pro-Russian disinformation via fake accounts of Budanov, Maliuk

by Martin Fornusek April 30, 2024 3:02 PM 2 min read
The SBU detains suspected hackers suspected of running pro-Russian bot farms from Kyiv. Photo published on April 30, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two people in Kyiv suspected of creating fake accounts of Ukrainian security services as part of a Russian disinformation campaign, the SBU's press service said on April 30.

Russia is notorious for using disinformation and propaganda to undermine its rivals, and these efforts have only escalated since the outbreak of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The two suspects were allegedly spreading false claims about the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine in order to discredit the Ukrainian defense and security forces.

The detainees created fake social media and messenger accounts of SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk and military intelligence (HUR) head Kyrylo Budanov for this purpose, the SBU said.

To add credibility, they often reposted actual posts from the SBU and military intelligence official accounts. In private messages, the suspected perpetrators extorted money from people in exchange for their "assistance," the SBU reported.

The SBU detains suspected hackers suspected of running pro-Russian bot farms from Kyiv. Photo published on April 30, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
The SBU detains suspected hackers suspected of running pro-Russian bot farms from Kyiv. Photo published on April 30, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
The SBU detains suspected hackers suspected of running pro-Russian bot farms from Kyiv. Photo published on April 30, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)

The suspects also allegedly created more than 1,000 fake Ukrainian accounts every day on Facebook, X, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki social platforms, effectively running a pro-Russian bot farm.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, the detainees received instructions from members of Russian intelligence services.

"In this way, the enemy sought to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discredit us internationally," the SBU said.

Searches of the suspects uncovered specialized IT equipment and unregistered firearms and grenades.

Both face up to seven years in prison.

In March, the SBU busted a suspected pro-Russian disinformation group that was supposedly linked to members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Investigation: Apparent Russian disinformation group posing as ex-president Poroshenko targets foreign fighters in Ukraine
TOP FINDINGS: * An apparent Russian state-aligned group is targeting Ukraine’s International Legion in a disinformation campaign * The Kyiv Independent obtained and analyzed exclusive video that shows the group used doctored footage to pose as the Ukrainian ex-president on a Zoom call that took p…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.