SBU detains alleged spy in Mykolaiv for passing information to FSB-connected blogger

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 1 that it detained a suspected spy for providing Russian security services with information on the consequences of Russian airstrikes.

According to the SBU, the alleged perpetrator was passing information about the airstrikes against critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast to the pro-Russian blogger Serhii Lebedev, also known under the pseudonym Lokhmatyi.

Lebedev resides in Donetsk and works for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU clarified.

The suspect, reportedly a local businesswoman, is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes. Russia increased its frequency of attacks against southern Ukraine following its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.