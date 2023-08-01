Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU detains alleged spy in Mykolaiv for passing information to FSB-connected blogger

by Martin Fornusek August 1, 2023 2:28 PM 1 min read
The SBU detained an alleged spy in Mykolaiv for passing information to Russian security services, Aug. 1, 2023. (Source: SBU/Telegram)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Aug. 1 that it detained a suspected spy for providing Russian security services with information on the consequences of Russian airstrikes.

According to the SBU, the alleged perpetrator was passing information about the airstrikes against critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast to the pro-Russian blogger Serhii Lebedev, also known under the pseudonym Lokhmatyi.

Lebedev resides in Donetsk and works for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU clarified.

The suspect, reportedly a local businesswoman, is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes. Russia increased its frequency of attacks against southern Ukraine following its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

SBU detains railway employee in Dnipro over spying for Russia
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 20 that it detained an employee of the state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia for helping Russia to plan air strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
