News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, SBU, Security Service of Ukraine
SBU conducts planned counter-intelligence drills in Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova May 1, 2024 10:47 AM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted planned counterintelligence measures in Kyiv on May 1, 2024. (SBU)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is carrying out planned counter-intelligence exercises in Kyiv on May 1 to inspect protection against sabotage activities, the SBU press service reported.

The measures are conducted in the Shevchenkivsky district near Sophia and Mykhailivska squares in Kyiv's city center and aim to check the protection of the state facilities and places for mass gatherings.

The National Police, the State Security Administration, the Military Law-Enforcement Service, and other security units are also involved in the operation.

Law enforcement services inspect offices, private apartments, and various public places in search of prohibited items and check the citizens in the central part of the capital.

"The SBU calls on people to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to the legal actions and demands of law enforcement officers," the agency's statement read.

The exercises are being carried out in accordance with martial law and could include limiting the passage, road restrictions, and document verification.

The Security Service of Ukraine earlier detained two people in Kyiv suspected of creating fake accounts of Ukrainian security services as part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
