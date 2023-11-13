Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ombudsman: Pro-Ukrainian student interrogated in occupied Crimea after Ukrainian ex-MP leaks his message

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 6:53 PM 3 min read
Professor and former lawmaker Iryna Farion, who gives online Ukrainian language classes, poses in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 5, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A social media post by Iryna Farion, a far-right Ukrainian former lawmaker and linguist, exposed the personal information of a pro-Ukrainian student in occupied Crimea to Russian law enforcement, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on Nov. 13.

After Farion published the student's email, saying, among other things, that he's waiting for Ukrainian soldiers in Crimea, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel posted a video allegedly showing his apology filmed by employees of the Russian Interior Ministry.

The Russian Ministry's Main Directorate for Countering Extremism is "dealing" with the student, Maksym Hlebov, his friends, and teachers, the Russian pro-war Krymsky Smersh Telegram channel claimed.

Lubinets condemned Farion's decision to post a screenshot of Hlebov's email that contained his full name and other personal information, saying he appealed to Ukraine's Security Service to evaluate Farion's actions.

The post in question is no longer available on Farion's Telegram channel.

"It's not a secret that the occupation administration in Crimea is putting pressure on people who hold pro-Ukrainian views. However, this did not stop Farion from disclosing the boy's personal data under martial law," Lubinets added.

"This is not only an interference in a person's private life, but also a threat to the personal safety and life of the student."

She wanted to visit her sick father in occupied Crimea. Russia wants to imprison her for 20 years
Russia’s top propagandist, Olga Skabeeva, interrupted her talk show on May 16 to share “breaking news” with the Russian people. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered a spy, Skabeeva said, who had been feeding information about Russian military infrastructure and equipment to Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Farion, activist known for her controversial statements on the use of Russian language in Ukraine, said in an interview published on Nov. 6 that she couldn't call Ukrainian soldiers Ukrainians if they speak Russian, sparking outrage among many Ukrainians.

In the email purportedly written by Hlebov and shared by Farion, the student voiced support for her statement, saying he "couldn't imagine" meeting Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers if they came to liberate his native city of Kerch.

"How will I know that these are our (soldiers), and not Russians, who have changed into Ukrainian military uniforms," reads Hlebov's alleged email.

Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's permanent representative for Crimea, called Farion's post "a crime," saying that the ex-lawmaker put the student in danger.

Tasheva promised to bringing Farion to justice.

Later, Farion reacted to the allegations, calling the reports about the alleged detention and interrogation of the Crimean student "a provocation" and "the enemy tactics."

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution ousted the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Since then, the occupation authorities have been carrying out repressions against pro-Ukrainian activists and Crimean Tatars, who are regularly indicted with trumped-up charges and sentenced to lengthy prison terms in kangaroo courts.

In the shadow of war, Kremlin continues terrorizing Crimean Tatars
They usually come at four or five in the morning. Men in uniform and with guns pull up in large vehicles. The dogs start barking. The family wakes up, knowing exactly what is about to happen. The house is searched. Phones and computers are taken away. And so is the
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:55 PM

Biden, Zelensky to meet in Washington on Dec 11.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure a new aid package for Ukraine that has been blocked by Republicans who are attempting to tie further aid to Ukraine and Israel to tougher border security.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.