Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian military, Chemical weapons, Moscow, explosion in Russia
Edit post

Russian general charged with chemical weapons crimes reported dead in Moscow explosion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2024 7:46 AM 2 min read
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops. Kirillov was reportedly killed in an explosion in Moscow on Dec. 17, 2024. (Astra / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, was reportedly killed in an explosion at a residence in Moscow the morning of Dec. 17, according to Russian media.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on Dec. 16 sentenced Kirillov in absentia for the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Kirillov and another Russian servicemember, reported to be his personal assistant, were killed in an explosion near the entrance to a residential building in Moscow in the early hours of Dec. 17, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Astra.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the incident. The committee reported that the explosion was caused by a device planted on a scooter near the entrance to the building.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports.

The SBU alleged on Dec. 16 that Kirillov was responsible for "the massive use of banned chemical weapons" against the Ukrainian military.

"On Kirillov's orders, since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 4,800 cases of enemy use of chemical munitions have been recorded," the SBU claimed.

The U.K. issued sanctions against Kirillov and his unit over the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine on Oct. 8.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian officials who play a key role in Russia's full-scale invasion.  

Mikhail Shatsky, a Russian expert involved in modernizing missiles launched against Ukraine, was shot dead near Moscow on Dec. 12, a Defense Forces source told the Kyiv Independent.

Aleksey Kolomeitsev, a Russian colonel who trained specialists in the use of attack drones, was killed in the city of Kolomna in Moscow Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 28.

Ukraine charges Russian general over use of banned chemical weapons
According to the SBU’s investigation, chemical weapons have been used in more than 4,800 cases since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.