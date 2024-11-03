Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Maia Sandu, European Union, Election Interference
Edit post

Sandu defeats pro-Russian opponent in preliminary results of Moldovan election

by Sonya Bandouil and Abbey Fenbert November 4, 2024 12:25 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Moldovan President Maia Sandu on May 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The preliminary results of Moldova's run-off presidential election on Nov. 3 show pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu winning over pro-Russian challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo.

With over 96% of votes counted, Sandu leads Stoianoglo by approximately 53% to 46%, according to Moldova's election commission.

Sandu failed to win a majority in the first round of voting on Oct. 20, paving the way for the Nov. 3 runoff. The election is a decisive moment for Moldova as the nation chooses between EU integration and Russian influence.

In the same Oct. 20 vote, Moldovans backed a referendum on enshrining the country's EU accession to the constitution by a razor-thin margin. The close call drew accusations of election interference from Sandu and EU officials.

Allegations of voter fraud and interference have been a focus of this election, with Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor accused of laundering more than $39 million and using the funds to disseminate propaganda and direct voters.

Moldovan authorities are also investigating organized voter transport, potentially linked to flights and trips by bus from Russia and other countries, raising concerns about external influence.

Sandu urged Moldovans to protect the country's independence through voting, calling on citizens to resist intimidation and defend their nation's pro-European path.

Meanwhile, Stoianoglo has denied involvement in vote-buying or Kremlin connections, despite mounting scrutiny.

The fraught electoral cycle follows shortly after the widely disputed parliamentary elections in Georgia, in which the country's ruling Georgian Dream party claimed to win a majority. Pro-European parties and international monitors have cast doubt on the integrity of the election.

How Russia attempted to steal Moldovan election, referendum, and what comes next
Although Russian interference has taken many forms in Moldova since its independence in 1991, the election and referendum results on Sunday shocked many pro-European Moldovans. Despite opinion polls showing clear support for entrenching the desire for EU accession into the country’s constitution, t…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu

Authors: Sonya Bandouil, Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:10 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.