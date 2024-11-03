Sandu defeats pro-Russian opponent in preliminary results of Moldovan election

This audio is created with AI assistance

The preliminary results of Moldova's run-off presidential election on Nov. 3 show pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu winning over pro-Russian challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo.

With over 96% of votes counted, Sandu leads Stoianoglo by approximately 53% to 46%, according to Moldova's election commission.

Sandu failed to win a majority in the first round of voting on Oct. 20, paving the way for the Nov. 3 runoff. The election is a decisive moment for Moldova as the nation chooses between EU integration and Russian influence.

In the same Oct. 20 vote, Moldovans backed a referendum on enshrining the country's EU accession to the constitution by a razor-thin margin. The close call drew accusations of election interference from Sandu and EU officials.

Allegations of voter fraud and interference have been a focus of this election, with Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor accused of laundering more than $39 million and using the funds to disseminate propaganda and direct voters.

Moldovan authorities are also investigating organized voter transport, potentially linked to flights and trips by bus from Russia and other countries, raising concerns about external influence.

Sandu urged Moldovans to protect the country's independence through voting, calling on citizens to resist intimidation and defend their nation's pro-European path.

Meanwhile, Stoianoglo has denied involvement in vote-buying or Kremlin connections, despite mounting scrutiny.

The fraught electoral cycle follows shortly after the widely disputed parliamentary elections in Georgia, in which the country's ruling Georgian Dream party claimed to win a majority. Pro-European parties and international monitors have cast doubt on the integrity of the election.