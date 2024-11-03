Skip to content
Moldova says Russia intends to disrupt expatriate voting in Nov. 3 runoff, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova November 3, 2024 5:48 AM 2 min read
Moldovan President and candidate for Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) party Maia Sandu prepares to cast her ballots for the presidential election and referendum on joining the European Union at a polling station in Chisinau, Moldova, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova has informed several EU countries that it suspects Russia will attempt to disrupt voting by Moldovan expatriates at overseas polling stations during the Nov. 3 presidential election runoff, according to a Moldovan government source.

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu faces former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, who has support from the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party, in a high-stakes second round.

The source, who spoke anonymously to Reuters, indicated that polling stations in countries including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Romania, the U.S., and Britain may be targeted by Moscow with disruptive tactics, including bomb hoaxes.

"The goal is to interrupt the voting process during the (bomb threat) evacuation and check by the police. We kindly ask to apply procedures and protocols that do not interrupt the voting process," Moldova said in a message to a European official, as shown in a screenshot reviewed by Reuters.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic that gained independence with the Soviet Union's breakup in 1991, has alternated between pro-Western and pro-Russian orientations over the years. The country accelerated its Western alignment after Russia’s 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Law enforcement has accused Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor of meddling in Moldova’s election, though Shor denies any wrongdoing. Moldovan voters residing in the West are largely seen as pro-European and more likely to back Sandu, who has advocated for Moldova’s bid to join the European Union by 2030.

The diaspora vote played a crucial role in helping Sandu’s team secure victory in the October 20 referendum, affirming the country's EU ambitions, which coincided with the first election round. The source added that Moscow has been transporting Moldovan citizens by air and bus to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey, and Moldova to vote, in an effort to boost Stoianoglo’s chances.

How Russia attempted to steal Moldovan election, referendum, and what comes next
Although Russian interference has taken many forms in Moldova since its independence in 1991, the election and referendum results on Sunday shocked many pro-European Moldovans. Despite opinion polls showing clear support for entrenching the desire for EU accession into the country’s constitution, t…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
MORE NEWS

