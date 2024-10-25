Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine’s 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

Zoom 25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

register
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Russia, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Sanctions delay to Russian zinc mine results in supply miscalculations, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova October 25, 2024 5:47 AM 2 min read
Shipping containers sit on rail trailers at a logistics hub on the outskirts of Moscow on April 9, 2024. Since Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine and was hit with Western sanctions, it has set up parallel imports, a network of traders and intermediaries in third countries to get hold of banned goods and other products no longer available inside Russia. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western sanctions on Russia's Ozernoye zinc mine have left the company struggling to replace key equipment needed to boost production, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

This shortage is expected to impact global zinc supply forecasts for 2025, with projections likely overstated.

Without Ozernoye’s significant contribution, the ongoing shortage of zinc concentrate—an essential raw material for producing zinc metal used in galvanizing steel—is expected to continue. This supply crunch has already driven zinc prices to a 20-month high. Ozernoye has told Reuters it plans to produce zinc concentrate in volumes similar to previous targets, despite these challenges.

Ozernoye, which began production in September, aimed to reach full capacity by 2025 with an annual output of about 320,000 metric tons of zinc in concentrate, equivalent to 2.5% of the global mined zinc supply projected for next year, according to the International Lead & Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

The ILZSG had forecast an 8.9% increase in zinc supply outside China for 2025, factoring in Ozernoye's ramp-up. However, the sources indicated that Ozernoye has not yet produced any material due to difficulties replacing the components needed to process ore into concentrate, which were damaged in a fire in November 2023.

These components, originally supplied by Glencore Technology, are no longer available to Ozernoye due to U.S. sanctions imposed after the fire. Glencore, which uses similar equipment in its Australian operations, confirmed it would comply with all sanctions but declined to comment further.

Russian electronics plant reportedly on fire after drone strike in Bryansk
“Kremniy EL” is one of the largest microelectronics plants in Russia that produces components widely used in Russian defense production, including for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.