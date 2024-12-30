Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Sabotage, Partisans, Moscow, Resistance
Partisans allegedly set ablaze two trains near Moscow destined for occupied Ukrainian territories

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 5:53 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video showing a Russian train on fire after saboteurs claimed to have destroyed two Russian trains destined for occupied Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans in Russia's Moscow Oblast set fire to two locomotives overnight on Dec. 30 destined for occupied regions of Ukraine, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of the Russian-occupied Mariupol.

In his Telegram post, Andryushchenko shared several videos showing the trains ablaze.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Members of the Mariupol resistance destroyed an electric train worth 50 million rubles ($460 million), while members of the Azov resistance group destroyed a diesel train, Adriushchenko wrote. Both trains suffered irreparable losses, he said.

Ukrainian partisans have claimed several attacks recently on Russian transit infrastructure, including earlier this month when the Atesh partisan group said it had sabotaged a key railway line linking Russia's Moscow and Kursk oblasts, disrupting Russian supply lines.

The group reported a similar act of sabotage on a railway in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast last month.

A video showing a Russian train on fire after saboteurs claimed to have destroyed two Russian trains destined for occupied Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram)
Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway line linking Moscow to Kursk Oblast, group claims
An Atesh operative burned down a relay cabinet near the village of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast, disrupting Russian supply lines, the group alleged.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
