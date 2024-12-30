Partisans allegedly set ablaze two trains near Moscow destined for occupied Ukrainian territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans in Russia's Moscow Oblast set fire to two locomotives overnight on Dec. 30 destined for occupied regions of Ukraine, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of the Russian-occupied Mariupol.

In his Telegram post, Andryushchenko shared several videos showing the trains ablaze.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Members of the Mariupol resistance destroyed an electric train worth 50 million rubles ($460 million), while members of the Azov resistance group destroyed a diesel train, Adriushchenko wrote. Both trains suffered irreparable losses, he said.

Ukrainian partisans have claimed several attacks recently on Russian transit infrastructure, including earlier this month when the Atesh partisan group said it had sabotaged a key railway line linking Russia's Moscow and Kursk oblasts, disrupting Russian supply lines.

The group reported a similar act of sabotage on a railway in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast last month.