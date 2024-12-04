Ukrainian drones allegedly strike Russia's Ryazan Oblast, explosions reported near airbase

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities claimed Ukrainian drones attacked Ryazan Oblast overnight on Dec. 4, with Telegram channels reporting explosions in the area of the Dyagilevo airbase.

At least four drones were shot down over the western Russian region overnight, Governor Pavel Malkov claimed.

"At the crash site of a downed drone in the Korablinsky district, windows of four nearby houses were damaged. There were no casualties," Malkov claimed. The Korablinsky district lies roughly 60 kilometers (around 40 miles) south of the regional center, Ryazan.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported destroying 35 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including four over Ryazan Oblast.

The Russian news channel Astra wrote that Ryazan residents heard explosions near the Dyagilevo airbase on the city's outskirts. There have been no official comments on the situation in the regional center or the airbase.

Kyiv has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The Dyagilevo airbase, lying almost 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukrainian border, reportedly hosts the 43rd Center for Combat Training with Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS, Tu-134UBL, and An-26 aircraft, as well as Il-78 tanker planes and a repair plant.

A Ukrainian drone is said to have struck the airbase in December 2022, killing and injuring several soldiers. The military facility was allegedly targeted again in July 2024.

Kyiv's forces have been launching drone attacks ever deeper into Russian territory, targeting military bases and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.