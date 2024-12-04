This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ryazan Oblast, War, Russia, Drone attack, Aviation, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian drones allegedly strike Russia's Ryazan Oblast, explosions reported near airbase

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2024 9:33 AM 2 min read
The Dyagilevo airbase in Ryazan Oblast, Russia, on Sept. 11, 2013. (Alex Beltyukov/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities claimed Ukrainian drones attacked Ryazan Oblast overnight on Dec. 4, with Telegram channels reporting explosions in the area of the Dyagilevo airbase.

At least four drones were shot down over the western Russian region overnight, Governor Pavel Malkov claimed.

"At the crash site of a downed drone in the Korablinsky district, windows of four nearby houses were damaged. There were no casualties," Malkov claimed. The Korablinsky district lies roughly 60 kilometers (around 40 miles) south of the regional center, Ryazan.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported destroying 35 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including four over Ryazan Oblast.

The Russian news channel Astra wrote that Ryazan residents heard explosions near the Dyagilevo airbase on the city's outskirts. There have been no official comments on the situation in the regional center or the airbase.

Kyiv has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The Dyagilevo airbase, lying almost 500 kilometers  (300 miles) from the Ukrainian border, reportedly hosts the 43rd Center for Combat Training with Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS, Tu-134UBL, and An-26 aircraft, as well as Il-78 tanker planes and a repair plant.

A Ukrainian drone is said to have struck the airbase in December 2022, killing and injuring several soldiers. The military facility was allegedly targeted again in July 2024.

Kyiv's forces have been launching drone attacks ever deeper into Russian territory, targeting military bases and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Ukraine expands long-range drone strikes target list, alcohol now on the menu
Ukraine faces a tricky dilemma as winter approaches. How can it disrupt an expected mass Russian missile campaign targeting the country’s infrastructure while simultaneously being barred from using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia? Despite being limited to the use of long-ra…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.