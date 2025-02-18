Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, NATO, security guarantees, Mark Rutte
'Europe is ready and willing to step up' — Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova February 18, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the press conference after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Poland on Nov. 13, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Europe is ready and willing to take a leadership role in providing Ukraine with security guarantees, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote on Feb. 17 on X.

Rutte's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a Paris summit of European powers. The summit was held before the beginning of the U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Ready and willing. That's my take from today's meeting in Paris," Rutte wrote.

"Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security. The details will need to be decided, but the commitment is clear," Rutte added.

During the Paris meeting, the participants discussed the defense capabilities that Europe could provide to Ukraine to ensure reliable security guarantees, including a plan for Ukraine's "automatic membership in NATO" in the event of Russia's clear ceasefire violation, according to The Guardian.

European leaders are concerned about the potential imposition of neutrality on Ukraine and joint U.S.-Russian powers' sharing of agreed-upon spheres of influence following the negotiations.

The talks between Russia and the U.S. began on Feb. 18.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff are meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.