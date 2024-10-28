Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 21, Ukrainian officials report

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 21 people were injured overnight on Oct. 28, including five children, as Russia launched multiple air attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, State Emergency Service reported.

The attack damaged a high-rise and destroyed at least three apartments in the city of Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of the attacks.

Earlier on Oct. 27, six people were injured following the attacks in the city's Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Terekhov added that at least 21 private residences and four cars were damaged in the strike.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram that in the city of Chuhuiv, a warehouse building was destroyed in an attack, though no injuries were reported.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Ukrainian officials have also warned that Moscow is once again preparing to carry out strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months, causing blackouts and disruptions to essential services.