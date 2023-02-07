Russia’s shelling leaves 9 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast without water supply

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired nearly 40 projectiles at the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 7, hitting power lines in the area, reported Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the oblast's council.

A local pumping station was left without power due to the attack, Lukashuk said, leaving nine settlements without water supply as of 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

The attack also damaged four residential buildings, a household facility, electricity networks, and a gas pipeline, the official said. There have been no casualties.

Lukashuk also said Russia shelled the oblast's Nikopol district with heavy artillery and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems). He did not provide further details.

Earlier on Feb. 6, Russian troops shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging three houses, three farm buildings, a car, solar panels, gas pipelines, and power lines in the Myrove community near Nikopol.

