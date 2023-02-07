Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia’s shelling leaves 9 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast without water supply

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 10:33 AM 1 min read
Russian troops fired nearly 40 projectiles at the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 7, hitting power lines in the area, reported Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the oblast's council.

A local pumping station was left without power due to the attack, Lukashuk said, leaving nine settlements without water supply as of 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

The attack also damaged four residential buildings, a household facility, electricity networks, and a gas pipeline, the official said. There have been no casualties.

Lukashuk also said Russia shelled the oblast's Nikopol district with heavy artillery and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems). He did not provide further details.

Earlier on Feb. 6, Russian troops shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging three houses, three farm buildings, a car, solar panels, gas pipelines, and power lines in the Myrove community near Nikopol.

Danilov: ‘Ukraine’s national interest is Russia’s disintegration’
