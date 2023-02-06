Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 6, 2023

Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging houses, civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 9:49 pm
Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging houses, civilian infrastructureA house damaged by Russian Feb. 6 attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, on Telegram.

Russian troops shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on Feb. 6 afternoon, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the regional council. 

The attacks damaged three houses, three farm buildings, a car, solar panels, gas pipelines, and power lines in the Myrove community near Nikopol.

The regional district of Synelnykove was also hit, and the consequences are being clarified, said Lukashuk. 

There were no casualties in both attacks, he added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

