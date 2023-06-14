Russian shelling injures 2 volunteers in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired mortars at the city of Kherson at around 7 p.m. local time on June 14, injuring two volunteers, one of whom is a foreign citizen, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to prosecutors, the wounded volunteers were helping to evacuate civilians following the flooding caused by Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam earlier on June 6.

The attack also damaged some civilian infrastructure in Kherson, the prosecutors reported without providing details.

Russian troops have continued shelling Kherson and nearby settlements amid the ongoing evacuation of residents from the flooded areas caused by the dam's destruction.

Nine civilians were injured on June 8, including six civilians, one policeman, and two employees of the State Emergency Service. One of the injured was a volunteer from Germany, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

On June 12, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that as a result of the flooding caused by Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam, ten people have died, and 42 are considered missing, including seven children.