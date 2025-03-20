The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Kirovohrad Oblast
'Massive' drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast injures 8, including a child

by Dmytro Basmat March 20, 2025 4:50 AM 2 min read
Firefighters are seen extinguishing a fire after a Russian drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast overnight on March 20, 2025. A total of eight people were injured, including a child, in the attack. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched its "largest attack in recent years" on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast overnight on March 20, injuring eight people, including a child, regional Governor Andriy Raykovych said.

Over 20 Russian drones were launched at the city overnight, striking homes and residential buildings, Raykovych told Suspilne.

A total of three people required hospitalization following the attack, with one of the injured victims, who is in critical condition, sustaining surface burns to 90% of their body.

No additional information was provided on the extent of the injuries for the remaining victims.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's railway authority, reported that railway infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the attack.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.

Russia has regularly launched drone attack on various cities across Ukraine since the beginning of their full-scale invasion. Drone attacks have continued to ramp up in recent months with Russia deploying 150 to 200 drones per attack against Ukraine.

Russian forces plan to increase their capabilities to 500 drones per aerial attack against Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on March 3.

Russian attacks on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four workers
Russia carried out two attacks on Ukraine’s railway energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring four workers, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on March 19.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Dmytro Basmat

News Feed

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
