'Massive' drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast injures 8, including a child

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched its "largest attack in recent years" on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast overnight on March 20, injuring eight people, including a child, regional Governor Andriy Raykovych said.

Over 20 Russian drones were launched at the city overnight, striking homes and residential buildings, Raykovych told Suspilne.

A total of three people required hospitalization following the attack, with one of the injured victims, who is in critical condition, sustaining surface burns to 90% of their body.

No additional information was provided on the extent of the injuries for the remaining victims.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's railway authority, reported that railway infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the attack.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Kropyvnytskyi, with a population of around 220,000, is the administrative center of Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine.

Russia has regularly launched drone attack on various cities across Ukraine since the beginning of their full-scale invasion. Drone attacks have continued to ramp up in recent months with Russia deploying 150 to 200 drones per attack against Ukraine.

Russian forces plan to increase their capabilities to 500 drones per aerial attack against Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on March 3.