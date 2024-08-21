Ukraine targeted Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces struck the position of a Russian S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Aug. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

"Explosions were observed at targeted areas. The accuracy of the strike is being determined," the General Staff said in its report, providing no further details on the consequences.

The news comes shortly after authorities in Rostov Oblast reported the downing of a Ukrainian missile in the western part of the region.

Novoshakhtinsk lies in the northwestern part of Rostov Oblast, roughly 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, and less than 200 kilometers (roughly 120 miles) from the front line.

"According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage as a result of fallen debris," Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram channel.

Russia does not usually comment on its military losses following Ukrainian strikes.

The S-300 is a Soviet-era surface-to-air missile system designed primarily for long-range interception of aerial targets.

"It should be noted that Russian forces also use S-300 systems for attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings, and terrorizing the civilian population," the General Staff said.

The attack was a joint operation by the Navy with other departments of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The General Staff did not specify what weaponry was used.

Local Telegram channels shared what they purported to be videos of drone attacks over Rostov Oblast.

The same night, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that the Russian capital came under "one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date," with 10 drones allegedly shot down.

Previously, the Ukrainian military reported a successful hit against another S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 16.