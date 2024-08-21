Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Rostov Oblast, S-300, War, Air defense
Edit post

Ukraine targeted Russian S-300 air defense system in Rostov Oblast, military claims

by Martin Fornusek August 21, 2024 9:23 AM 2 min read
Illustrative picture of a Russian S-300 missile system. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces struck the position of a Russian S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Aug. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

"Explosions were observed at targeted areas. The accuracy of the strike is being determined," the General Staff said in its report, providing no further details on the consequences.

The news comes shortly after authorities in Rostov Oblast reported the downing of a Ukrainian missile in the western part of the region.

Novoshakhtinsk lies in the northwestern part of Rostov Oblast, roughly 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Rostov-on-Don, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, and less than 200 kilometers (roughly 120 miles) from the front line.

"According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage as a result of fallen debris," Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram channel.

Russia does not usually comment on its military losses following Ukrainian strikes.

The S-300 is a Soviet-era surface-to-air missile system designed primarily for long-range interception of aerial targets.

"It should be noted that Russian forces also use S-300 systems for attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings, and terrorizing the civilian population," the General Staff said.

The attack was a joint operation by the Navy with other departments of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The General Staff did not specify what weaponry was used.

Local Telegram channels shared what they purported to be videos of drone attacks over Rostov Oblast.

The same night, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that the Russian capital came under "one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date," with 10 drones allegedly shot down.

Previously, the Ukrainian military reported a successful hit against another S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 16.

Russia downs drones in ‘one of the largest’ drone attacks on Moscow Oblast, mayor claims
Russian air defenses allegedly downed ten Ukrainian attack drones overnight on Aug. 21 near Moscow in “one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.