Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, global peace summit, Andriy Yermak, Peace talks, Russia
Edit post

Russia's possible involvement in the next global peace summit would not equal negotiations between countries, Yermak says

by Sonya Bandouil August 9, 2024 6:25 AM 2 min read
Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office head, stated that while a Russian representative could potentially participate in the second global peace summit for Ukraine, this would not signal the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He noted that the summit might include a format where the 10-point Peace Formula will be presented to Russia, with other involved states participating.

“We want this meeting, where the plan could be handed over, to take place not in the Ukraine-Russia format but in the presence of all those responsible states that endorsed our plan," he said.

Yermak also noted that it is premature to discuss whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the representative at such a summit.

He expressed uncertainty about whether the summit will occur before the end of the year, citing ongoing conditions that need to be met before setting a date and location.

The first global peace summit took place in Switzerland in June, focusing on nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues.

The event culminated with 87 countries and international institutions signing the peace summit communique.

Among other things, the communique called upon Russia to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war and return all deported Ukrainian children.

Any Ukrainian operations in ‘Russian border regions’ will benefit future talks with Moscow, presidential advisor says
“Will the events in this or that Russian border region have a psychological impact on society? It will, without a doubt,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on national television, implying this will create additional pressure on the Kremlin.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:42 PM  (Updated: )

Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.