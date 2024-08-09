Russia's possible involvement in the next global peace summit would not equal negotiations between countries, Yermak says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office head, stated that while a Russian representative could potentially participate in the second global peace summit for Ukraine, this would not signal the beginning of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He noted that the summit might include a format where the 10-point Peace Formula will be presented to Russia, with other involved states participating.

“We want this meeting, where the plan could be handed over, to take place not in the Ukraine-Russia format but in the presence of all those responsible states that endorsed our plan," he said.

Yermak also noted that it is premature to discuss whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the representative at such a summit.

He expressed uncertainty about whether the summit will occur before the end of the year, citing ongoing conditions that need to be met before setting a date and location.

The first global peace summit took place in Switzerland in June, focusing on nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues.

The event culminated with 87 countries and international institutions signing the peace summit communique.

Among other things, the communique called upon Russia to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war and return all deported Ukrainian children.