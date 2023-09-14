Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NATO still sees no signs of intentional Russian attack on Romania after drone fragment discovery

by Martin Fornusek September 14, 2023 8:46 AM 2 min read
Romanian Army soldiers build a bomb shelter in the village of Plauru, Danube Delta, 300 kilometers east of Bucharest, Romania, on Sept.12, 2023. Romania's Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 12, that it has started to set up air-raid shelters for residents in the Plauru area near the Ukraine border after drone fragments were found over the weekend. (Photo credit: MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO said again it sees no signs of an intentional attack by Russia against Romania after Bucharest found drone fragments on its territory for the third time, Romanian Ambassador to NATO Dan Neculăescu said on Sept. 13, citing the alliance's spokesperson.

Romania's envoy to NATO updated the allies on Russian strikes against Ukrainian targets near the Romanian border during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Sept. 13.

Neculăescu wrote on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he informed NATO representatives that "fragments of drones similar to those used by Russia have been identified on Romanian territory."

"The Romanian authorities remain on alert and are conducting a full investigation," the NATO spokesperson reportedly said.

"NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allied territory."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

On Sept. 13, the Romanian military found for the third time possible fragments of a Russian drone on its territory, presumably destroyed in a strike against Ukraine.

The debris was discovered on the Danube Delta near the villages of Nufărul and Victoria in Tulcea County roughly 15-20 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian border.

In response, Bucharest summoned the Russian ambassador as a "protest to a new violation of Romania's airspace" and condemned attacks against its neighbor Ukraine.

The Romanian authorities previously confirmed the discovery of suspected Russian drone fragments on their soil on Sept. 6. NATO commented at the time that it saw no indication of a deliberate attack against the member of the Alliance.

More fragments were found on Sept. 9 near the village of Plauru, lying at the Danube River only hundreds of meters from Ukraine's border.

Romania has begun to introduce strengthened security measures in the areas at risk of falling debris, constructing air-raid shelters in the settlements near the Danube and issuing warnings through the Ro-Alert emergency system.

Romania summons Russian ambassador following discovery of more drone debris
Romania has summoned the head of the Russian mission in the country and is “closely consulting with NATO allies” following the discovery of more drone debris on its territory, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.