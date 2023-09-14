NATO still sees no signs of intentional Russian attack on Romania after drone fragment discovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO said again it sees no signs of an intentional attack by Russia against Romania after Bucharest found drone fragments on its territory for the third time, Romanian Ambassador to NATO Dan Neculăescu said on Sept. 13, citing the alliance's spokesperson.

Romania's envoy to NATO updated the allies on Russian strikes against Ukrainian targets near the Romanian border during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Sept. 13.

Neculăescu wrote on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he informed NATO representatives that "fragments of drones similar to those used by Russia have been identified on Romanian territory."

"The Romanian authorities remain on alert and are conducting a full investigation," the NATO spokesperson reportedly said.

"NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allied territory."

Join our community

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Support us

On Sept. 13, the Romanian military found for the third time possible fragments of a Russian drone on its territory, presumably destroyed in a strike against Ukraine.

The debris was discovered on the Danube Delta near the villages of Nufărul and Victoria in Tulcea County roughly 15-20 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian border.

In response, Bucharest summoned the Russian ambassador as a "protest to a new violation of Romania's airspace" and condemned attacks against its neighbor Ukraine.

The Romanian authorities previously confirmed the discovery of suspected Russian drone fragments on their soil on Sept. 6. NATO commented at the time that it saw no indication of a deliberate attack against the member of the Alliance.

More fragments were found on Sept. 9 near the village of Plauru, lying at the Danube River only hundreds of meters from Ukraine's border.

Romania has begun to introduce strengthened security measures in the areas at risk of falling debris, constructing air-raid shelters in the settlements near the Danube and issuing warnings through the Ro-Alert emergency system.