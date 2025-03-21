The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Drones, Russian oil industry, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russia's Kavkazskaya oil facility still burning after two days, more explosions reported

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2025 8:47 AM 3 min read
Screenshot from a video allegedly showing fire following a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Kavkazskaya oil pumping station overnight of March 19, 2025. (Screenshot / ASTRA).
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai is still on fire after reportedly being struck by Ukrainian drones on March 19, with further explosions reported overnight.

"During the extinguishing process, due to depressurisation of the burning tank, there was an explosion of oil products and release of burning oil," regional officials said in a post on Telegram on March 21.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station, damaging infrastructure and causing a fire, pro-Kremlin news outlet Shot and regional authorities previously claimed.

The attack reportedly damaged a pipeline connecting storage tanks, initially sparking a fire that covered an area of about 20 square meters.

The fire now covers an area of 10,000 square meters and two firefighters have been injured while tackling the blaze.

The regional operational headquarters said on March 19 that 30 on-duty personnel were evacuated and that the facility had suspended operations.

The Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point is crucial in Russia's energy exports, connecting a railroad oil terminal and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. It is part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, which pumps up to 6 million metric tons of oil annually.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported attacks.

Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on fire following multiple explosions
Explosions occurred at the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of March 21, followed by a large fire, Russian media and Telegram channels reported.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

Russia has attempted to use the attack as evidence that Ukraine has already broken a partial ceasefire of attacks on energy infrastructure agreed upon by Russian President Vladimit Putin in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 18.

"We believe that the Kyiv regime has already broken the ceasefire proposed by the U.S. president," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on March 20, in comments reported by Reuters.

"Now the question is — you will forgive me — how is Washington going to handle this terrorist scum gone mad? How are they going to put them in their place and get them on to something like the right track?" she added.

Despite Zakharova's comments, Russia has not relented in its attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, and continues to launch hundreds of kamikaze drones at cities across the country each night.

The strike on the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station follows Ukraine's Feb. 17 drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, also in Krasnodar Krai, where seven drones reportedly hit key infrastructure.

Kyiv has intensified its campaign against Russia's energy and military infrastructure to disrupt Moscow's war effort.

On March 17, Ukrainian drones struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, igniting a fire, regional Governor Igor Babushkin claimed.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s Engels air base ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike, Kyiv says
Key developments on March 20: * Russia’s Engels air base ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike, Kyiv says * Ukraine, US to hold talks in Saudi Arabia on March 24 * Putin orders Ukrainians ‘without legal status’ to leave Russia, occupied territories by Sept. 10 * $5.4 billion on ammunition for Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:05 AM

Mass Russian drone strike against Odesa injures 3.

The attack injured three people, including a minor, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. The drone strike also caused a series of "powerful fires" and triggered emergency blackouts in three districts.
2:47 PM

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.