Russia’s attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast kill 2 teenagers

Russian forces struck the Snihurivka community overnight on April 16, killing two teenagers born in 2005, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim said.
According to preliminary data, Russia used S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the attack. The attack damaged an educational institution, a private enterprise, and residential buildings.
Overnight shelling also damaged two educational institutions, a hospital, a cultural center, and residential buildings in the city of Snihurivka. According to Kim, there were no casualties.
On April 15, Russian forces struck one settlement of the Horokhiv community. A kindergarten and a club were damaged as a result of the attack. There were no casualties, Kim added.
Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on April 16.