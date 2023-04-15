Russia attacks Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts late on April 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike injured one civilian in Sumy Oblast late on April 15. The Russian military also struck an enterprise in Chernihiv Oblast, causing a fire.

Around 10:40 p.m. on April 15, the Russian military reportedly launched a guided bomb at the Shostka district in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

According to preliminary information, one civilian was wounded as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are working on the scene, the command said.

On the eve of Orthodox Easter, at around 11:30 p.m. on April 15, Russian forces also launched an airstrike on an enterprise in the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, causing a fire.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire.