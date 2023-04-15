Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts late on April 15

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 2:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike injured one civilian in Sumy Oblast late on April 15. The Russian military also struck an enterprise in Chernihiv Oblast, causing a fire.

Around 10:40 p.m. on April 15, the Russian military reportedly launched a guided bomb at the Shostka district in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

According to preliminary information, one civilian was wounded as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are working on the scene, the command said.

On the eve of Orthodox Easter, at around 11:30 p.m. on April 15, Russian forces also launched an airstrike on an enterprise in the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, causing a fire.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire.

Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on April 15.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.