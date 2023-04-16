Governor: Russia launches ‘massive attack’ on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on April 16, the Orthodox Easter, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko said.

A local church in the Komyshuvakha settlement of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was damaged as a result of Russia’s attack. No services were held there, the governor said. The nearby buildings were also damaged, he added.

Russia also hit a forested area in Zaporizhzhia. Information on casualties and damages is not yet available. Emergency services are working on the ground.

On the eve of Orthodox Easter, Russia attacked Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

A Russian airstrike injured one civilian in Sumy Oblast late on April 15. The Russian military also struck an enterprise in Chernihiv Oblast, causing a fire.