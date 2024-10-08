Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.

Russian forces struck a total of eight communities in Sumy Oblast in 22 separate attacks throughout the day. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with grenade launchers, drones, and guided bombs. The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Richkivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Nova Sloboda were targeted.

Russia has intensified strikes against the region since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in early August. Sumy Oblast and the Kursk region share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.