Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast leaves 1 killed, 4 injured

At least one person was killed and four people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Sumy district community on Aug. 31, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attack has damaged grain trucks that would have been used to harvest and transport the crops, the administration said. No further information was immediately available on the aftermath of the strike.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 27, 16 people were injured in attacks on 12 communities in the region.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.