Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 6:40 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A warehouse building is seen in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine on May 2024. (George Ivanchenko / The Kyiv Independent)
Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.

Russia utilized artillery fire, FPV drones and guided bombs to target the communities of Vorozhba, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Svesa, Esman, Hlukhiv, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhbivka.

In the Krasnopillia community, Russian-launched KAB-guided bombs resulted in five civilian injuries, while two other civilians were injured in an artillery fire. In the communities of Vorozhba, Bilopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka nine people were wounded.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod regions and shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Kursk Oblast.

3 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 229 times on Aug. 25, killing three people and injuring six others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
