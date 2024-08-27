Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.

Russia utilized artillery fire, FPV drones and guided bombs to target the communities of Vorozhba, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Svesa, Esman, Hlukhiv, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhbivka.

In the Krasnopillia community, Russian-launched KAB-guided bombs resulted in five civilian injuries, while two other civilians were injured in an artillery fire. In the communities of Vorozhba, Bilopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka nine people were wounded.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod regions and shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Kursk Oblast.