Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kills civilian, injures 1

Russian forces attacked 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on May 15, killing one civilian and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

The town of Esman and surrounding areas were attacked with mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery. One woman was killed in the shelling, according to regional authorities. In the Druzhbivka community, one civilian was injured in the shelling. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, and drone attacks. The community of nova Sloboda saw six mines dropped over the past 24 hours.

In total,183 explosions were recorded in 37 separate attacks on the region.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.