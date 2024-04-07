Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attacks, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attacks
Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 7:30 AM 1 min read
Cars are moving along a dark street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 24, 2024, as the city is experiencing power outages following a Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv's power system. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported.

A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. Two other civilians, a 64-year-old woman and 87-year-old man were treated on the spot, according to the governor. Later during the night, Lozivskyi and Kharkivskyi districts of the oblast were targeted with drones. There were no casualties, Suniehubov said.

Russia recently intensified attacks on Kharkiv. On April 6, Russian forces targeted the city, killing at least one person and wounding another one, as well as damaging civilian infrastructure.

A number of media outlets have reported that Russia may launch a ground offensive against Ukraine's second-largest city this year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 6 that "Kharkiv is protected" in case Russia attempts to launch an offensive.

"Today, Kharkiv is not in danger," Zelensky said, referring to the local defensive lines and the readiness of the army. "Russians do not hide that it (Kharkiv) is a desirable target," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's military intelligence called the potential attack on Kharkiv "a part of a Russian psychological operation," adding that there were no signs of Moscow preparing new attack formations to carry out a ground offensive.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:30 AM

